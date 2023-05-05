Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,354,344 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 246,919 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $21,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 113.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KGC. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

Kinross Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.