Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.
Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance
Shares of KRG opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.92. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -290.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile
Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.
Featured Articles
