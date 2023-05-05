KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR opened at $49.60 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $60.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -45.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

