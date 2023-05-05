Komodo (KMD) Hits Market Capitalization of $43.44 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 5th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001097 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $43.44 million and $1.28 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00126444 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00047440 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00032402 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000860 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

