Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Receives $113.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.50.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In other news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $187,803.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $187,803.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $34,226.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,489,027.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,905 shares of company stock valued at $17,856,980 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

Lantheus Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Lantheus by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 1,973.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 34,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus stock opened at $94.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $99.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.25 and its 200 day moving average is $66.16.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 51.60%. Research analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

About Lantheus

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.