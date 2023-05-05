Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Short Interest Update

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the March 31st total of 5,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $1,103,521.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,611.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $1,103,521.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,611.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 8,897 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $746,992.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,372,477.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,195 shares of company stock valued at $10,355,892 in the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,882.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,520,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,368 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $87,617,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $69,990,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,595,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,421,000 after purchasing an additional 805,359 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,314,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $81.53 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 57.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.