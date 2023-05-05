Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LSCC. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $81.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 57.42 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.20 and a 200-day moving average of $75.63. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Activity

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 28.63%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $32,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $78,546.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,153.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $32,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,195 shares of company stock worth $10,355,892. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $6,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

