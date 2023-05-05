Laura Clark Acquires 725 Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Stock

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) CEO Laura Clark bought 725 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $10,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,160 shares in the company, valued at $223,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

EBMT opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.62. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $21.32.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $25.38 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 35.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBMT. TNF LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. TNF LLC now owns 36,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 48,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 231,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Sunday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bancorp Montana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on August 1, 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

Featured Stories

