Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) PT Lowered to $11.00 at DA Davidson

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lazydays’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Lazydays Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.62. Lazydays has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $19.92.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Lazydays had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $243.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.80 million. Analysts expect that Lazydays will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 505,184 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $6,203,659.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,458,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,029,434.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 1,039,007 shares of company stock valued at $12,818,066 in the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZY. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Lazydays by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,777,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,002,000 after acquiring an additional 39,786 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lazydays by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Lazydays by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 483,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 35,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lazydays by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lazydays during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,485,000.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships, generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

