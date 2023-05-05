LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Hits New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $63.45 and last traded at $63.27, with a volume of 130102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.75.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $47.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 60.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMAT shares. Barrington Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 6,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $326,729.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,113.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 143.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.59. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 70.14, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

See Also

