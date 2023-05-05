LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) PT Raised to $77.00

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 32.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LGIH. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $114.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.69. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $71.73 and a 52 week high of $126.37.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.54 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 4,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $509,005.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,898.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 4,876 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $509,005.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,898.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 8,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $836,685.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,204.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,210 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,462 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Ampfield Management L.P. grew its stake in LGI Homes by 32.6% in the first quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 582,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,428,000 after purchasing an additional 143,296 shares in the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

