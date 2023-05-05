Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Position Lessened by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Life Storage by 71.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage stock opened at $132.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.02 and a 1 year high of $146.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LSI shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.22.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

