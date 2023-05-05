Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.14% from the company’s previous close.

LNC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.79.

LNC stock opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $18.74 and a 52-week high of $62.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.55.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.92). Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 249.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,232 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,691,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,081 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,429,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 437.3% in the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 880,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,676,000 after purchasing an additional 716,860 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

