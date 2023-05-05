LINKBANCORP (LNKB) versus The Competition Head to Head Survey

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Rating) is one of 316 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare LINKBANCORP to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for LINKBANCORP and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get LINKBANCORP alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LINKBANCORP 0 2 1 0 2.33 LINKBANCORP Competitors 909 7661 6632 305 2.41

LINKBANCORP presently has a consensus target price of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 64.45%. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 58.74%. Given LINKBANCORP’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe LINKBANCORP is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LINKBANCORP 12.95% 5.23% 0.58% LINKBANCORP Competitors 24.90% 13.02% 1.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares LINKBANCORP and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

39.8% of LINKBANCORP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LINKBANCORP and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LINKBANCORP $35.94 million $5.60 million 9.94 LINKBANCORP Competitors $2.39 billion $330.41 million 8.91

LINKBANCORP’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than LINKBANCORP. LINKBANCORP is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

LINKBANCORP pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. LINKBANCORP pays out 56.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.3% and pay out 27.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

LINKBANCORP rivals beat LINKBANCORP on 11 of the 14 factors compared.

LINKBANCORP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LINKBANCORP, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, a full-service state chartered commercial bank in Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises small business, real estate, agricultural, home equity, consumer lending, commercial, municipal, term, lines of credit, auto, and home mortgage and construction loans. It also provides debit cards, mobile banking, card valet app, e-statements, ATMs, online banking and bill pay, and other services. The company operates through a main office located in Gratz, Pennsylvania, as well as bank offices located in Camp Hill, Gratz, Valley View, Harrisburg, Herndon, Lancaster, Pottsville, Trevorton, West Chester, and Minersville. Pennsylvania. LINKBANCORP, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for LINKBANCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LINKBANCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.