Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Up 0.6% This Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $121.33 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 782,320,262 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 782,292,137.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00394766 USD and is up 1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $161.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

