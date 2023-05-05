LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Gap Down to $47.13

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.13, but opened at $45.24. LivaNova shares last traded at $45.99, with a volume of 87,122 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIVN. StockNews.com began coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on LivaNova from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

LivaNova Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $263.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $94,461.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,089.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in LivaNova by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in LivaNova by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in LivaNova by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LivaNova by 35.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in LivaNova by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiopulmonary and Other segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment is involved in the development, production and sale of cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, and related accessories.

Further Reading

