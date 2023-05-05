Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Truist Financial

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James started coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a market perform rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Live Oak Bancshares to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.13.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. Live Oak Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average of $30.18.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 3.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 57,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 390.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 19,945 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $1,243,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Featured Stories

