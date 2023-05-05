Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $21.02, but opened at $22.97. Livent shares last traded at $23.63, with a volume of 2,664,095 shares changing hands.
The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.94 million. Livent had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 22.94%. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. CICC Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.81.
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.
