Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $21.02, but opened at $22.97. Livent shares last traded at $23.63, with a volume of 2,664,095 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.94 million. Livent had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 22.94%. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. CICC Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Livent by 2.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Livent by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Livent by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in Livent by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 58,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Livent by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.81.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

