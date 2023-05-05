Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Stock Position Increased by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,124 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,998 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 116.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,113 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 50.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 34.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,184 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 33.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,787 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $60.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $77.59.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.23 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

