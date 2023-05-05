LPL Financial LLC Acquires 15,475 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 396,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $37,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $32.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12-month low of $28.18 and a 12-month high of $35.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.15.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.