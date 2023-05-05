LPL Financial LLC Has $31.37 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $31,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ opened at $222.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.55. The company has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of -436.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -698.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.58.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

