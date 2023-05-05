LPL Financial LLC Has $40.91 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 519,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,219 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $40,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CL. Morgan Stanley raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $80.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The company has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

