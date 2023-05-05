LPL Financial LLC Purchases 12,486 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,432 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,486 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $33,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after acquiring an additional 268,793 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,330,000 after purchasing an additional 283,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,611,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $447,098,000 after purchasing an additional 99,144 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,867 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.42.

Shares of CI opened at $243.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.60. The company has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.11 and a 1-year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

