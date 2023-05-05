LPL Financial LLC Purchases 18,813 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,813 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $36,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 426,866 shares worth $34,245,329. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $47.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $84.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.78.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.