LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Price Target Cut to $34.00

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.89.

LTC opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.95. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 13.87, a quick ratio of 13.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in LTC Properties by 3,395.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 282.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

