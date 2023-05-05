LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Price Target Cut to $34.00

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.13% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.89.
LTC opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.95. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 13.87, a quick ratio of 13.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.54.
LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.
