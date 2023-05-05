Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Gap Up to $2.34

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.34, but opened at $2.47. Lumen Technologies shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 8,520,693 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LUMN shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.11.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2,331.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 356.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

