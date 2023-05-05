Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LXFR. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Luxfer in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Luxfer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. Luxfer has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $17.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $403.18 million, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Luxfer had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 40.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,134,000 after acquiring an additional 633,547 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in Luxfer by 246.0% during the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 610,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,858,000 after buying an additional 434,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Luxfer by 189.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after buying an additional 333,472 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Luxfer by 34.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 869,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,610,000 after buying an additional 221,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Luxfer by 288.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 192,180 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

