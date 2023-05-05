Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Gap Up to $56.60

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.60, but opened at $59.11. Malibu Boats shares last traded at $58.84, with a volume of 53,872 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MBUU. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.86.

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.51.

Insider Activity at Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $338.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.00 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 32.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,473 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $462,653.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,017.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Featured Stories

