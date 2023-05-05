Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX) CEO Purchases $275,000.00 in Stock

Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Rating) CEO Jacob D. Cohen purchased 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,275,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mangoceuticals Stock Performance

Mangoceuticals stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. Mangoceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37.

Get Mangoceuticals alerts:

Mangoceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Mangoceuticals Inc is involved in developing, marketing and selling a variety of men’s health and wellness products via a secure telemedicine platform, including its uniquely formulated erectile dysfunction drug branded `Mango`. Mangoceuticals Inc is based in DALLAS, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Mangoceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mangoceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.