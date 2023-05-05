Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX) CEO Purchases $275,000.00 in Stock

Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Rating) CEO Jacob D. Cohen purchased 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,275,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Mangoceuticals Stock Performance
Mangoceuticals stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. Mangoceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37.
Mangoceuticals Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mangoceuticals (MGRX)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Mangoceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mangoceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.