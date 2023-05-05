Mario Gargiulo Sells 678 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Catalent Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $49.23 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.69 and a 52-week high of $115.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.66 and its 200 day moving average is $55.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Catalent had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,994,000 after buying an additional 178,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,086,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,016,000 after purchasing an additional 792,923 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,169,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212,040 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,842,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,695,000 after purchasing an additional 67,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. William Blair downgraded Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

