Mario Gargiulo Sells 678 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Catalent Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $49.23 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.69 and a 52-week high of $115.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.66 and its 200 day moving average is $55.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Catalent had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. William Blair downgraded Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.
Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
