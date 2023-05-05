Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Position Cut by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,720 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $44,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Marriott International by 2,393.3% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,992.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,349. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marriott International Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

MAR opened at $176.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.01 and a 200-day moving average of $162.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.47. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $183.51. The company has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.71%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

