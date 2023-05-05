Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $18,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2,393.3% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $176.48 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $183.51. The stock has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.01 and a 200-day moving average of $162.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 18.71%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

