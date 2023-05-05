Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Raised to $198.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAR. Barclays boosted their target price on Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.1 %

MAR opened at $176.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The company has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $183.51.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,992.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,349. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

