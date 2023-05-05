Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,765 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MLM. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.83.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 5.6 %

NYSE:MLM opened at $389.28 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.99 and a 52-week high of $401.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.02%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

