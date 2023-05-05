Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. Mattel has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.74 million. Mattel had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

