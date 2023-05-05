MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Issues Earnings Results

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93, Briefing.com reports. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,213.38 on Friday. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,337.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,241.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,065.07. The company has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 127.19, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,751 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 20.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 198,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,323,000 after purchasing an additional 33,197 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 194,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,582,000 after purchasing an additional 34,968 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 173,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,945,000 after buying an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,553,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on MELI shares. New Street Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,445.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

