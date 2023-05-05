Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $58.00. The stock traded as low as $34.13 and last traded at $38.20, with a volume of 619985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.28.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mercury Systems from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Insider Transactions at Mercury Systems

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,765 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $252,449.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,212,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $25,880.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,858 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,407,939.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,851 shares of company stock valued at $582,461 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems Trading Up 4.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,973,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,287,000 after buying an additional 382,507 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,506,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,188,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,020,000 after purchasing an additional 159,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,546,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,789,000 after purchasing an additional 487,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -652.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $229.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Featured Articles

