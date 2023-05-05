MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $14.35, but opened at $13.66. MeridianLink shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 31,714 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. MeridianLink had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $70.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.77 million.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of MeridianLink from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MeridianLink currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at MeridianLink

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MeridianLink

In other MeridianLink news, insider Chris Maloof sold 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $27,118.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,989 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,490.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its holdings in MeridianLink by 39.1% during the third quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 4,003,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,605 shares during the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 7.9% in the third quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,597,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,294,000 after acquiring an additional 189,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 16.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,792,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,185,000 after acquiring an additional 253,799 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,665,000 after acquiring an additional 72,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP now owns 1,159,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,919,000 after acquiring an additional 49,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,540.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

MeridianLink Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.