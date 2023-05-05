Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 848 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $6,048,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of VMC opened at $190.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.59 and its 200 day moving average is $175.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $199.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on VMC. Atlantic Securities cut Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.