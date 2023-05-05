Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,735 Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth $1,140,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 12.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 91.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PODD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.33.

Insulet Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $322.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $181.00 and a 1 year high of $328.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,370.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. Insulet had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total value of $1,115,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,709,730.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total value of $1,115,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,709,730.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,656 shares of company stock worth $9,819,174. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

