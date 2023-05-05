Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 106.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $240,487.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,241 shares in the company, valued at $18,413,472.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $8,066,443.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,432.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $240,487.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,241 shares in the company, valued at $18,413,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,346 shares of company stock valued at $36,985,490 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snowflake Trading Up 7.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.36.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $155.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.43. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $205.66. The company has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. The business had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Recommended Stories

