Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 1,139 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 966.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $112.68 on Friday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $136.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DTE. Guggenheim decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

DTE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.