Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 1,595 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 13,376 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 746,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,195,000 after buying an additional 53,815 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 253,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,407,000 after buying an additional 48,169 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after buying an additional 23,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 582,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,305,000 after buying an additional 19,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $57.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $56.04 and a twelve month high of $76.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.52.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 9.73%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.