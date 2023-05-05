Metis Global Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on HRL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Hormel Foods news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HRL stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

