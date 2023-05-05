Metis Global Partners LLC Buys Shares of 14,065 Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 3,931.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $654,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 511.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $506,000.

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PBUS opened at $40.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.53. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $28.08.

About Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

