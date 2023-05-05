Metis Global Partners LLC Cuts Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NRG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in NRG Energy by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in NRG Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after acquiring an additional 24,792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in NRG Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in NRG Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

NRG Energy Trading Down 6.2 %

NYSE NRG opened at $31.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.66. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 29.84%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Articles

