Metis Global Partners LLC Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after buying an additional 1,285,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AES by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,292,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,620,000 after buying an additional 914,656 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of AES by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,135,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,659,000 after buying an additional 53,261 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AES by 5.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,126,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,363,000 after buying an additional 381,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 3.6% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,501,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,544,000 after buying an additional 191,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

AES Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AES stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AES had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. AES’s payout ratio is -75.86%.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.