Metis Global Partners LLC Has $415,000 Stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 314.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 133.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 23.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qiagen Price Performance

Qiagen stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.55. Qiagen has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

Qiagen Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

