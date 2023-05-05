Metis Global Partners LLC Has $446,000 Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in PPL by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PPL by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,480,000 after acquiring an additional 50,658 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in PPL by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 29,496 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in PPL by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in PPL by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PPL

In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPL Price Performance

PPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $31.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

