Metis Global Partners LLC Has $476,000 Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:AEE opened at $89.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $97.53. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $4,076,688.77. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 207,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,961,067.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

